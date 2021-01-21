Joe Biden Eats and Drinks His Own Spiritual Death

Yesterday morning at the grand Cathedral of St. Matthew in Washington D.C., Joe Biden ate and drank his own spiritual death. That he received the Holy Eucharist from the hands of a Cardinal of the Church adds scandal upon scandal. One radio wag called it a mass for Planned Parenthood. And so, it was.

Joe Biden is an enemy of the Catholic faith. This fact must be repeated as often as humanly possible. Joe Biden holds himself out as a faithful Catholic, yet he does not believe in the faith’s fundamental teachings about the human person or human sexuality. What’s more, he advances this unbelief in public policy and will now have the full force of the federal government behind this unbelief.

We know what he will do soon after taking the oath. He will reinstitute a policy that will use American money to target and kill unborn children in the developing world. Biden is an abortion extremist. He favors abortion through all nine months of pregnancy and beyond.

On the LGBT issue, Biden has gone full crank. Consider that the only time Joe Biden has officiated at a wedding, it was between two men. That is relatively mild compared to the fact that he will sign the Equality Act, which will end women’s sports in America. Shockingly, feminists are not up in arms that “girls” with male genitalia will be allowed to compete and even shower with real girls. Biden is going to allow transgender “women” into the military. And this is what will happen. Men who think they are women will be allowed into women’s showers, and if a real woman turns away in modesty, he will bring charges against her for harassment. This kind of persecution is similar to what has happened to Christian ministers in the military who preach gospel truth about men and women.

He will also sign the Global Equality Act that will have the purpose of exporting the LGBT sexual revolution through American foreign policy. The act will also be used to block foreign religious leaders from coming into our country as if they are Russian oligarchs or ISIS leaders.

All of this points to a subject I examine in my next book, Under Siege: No Finer Time to be a Faithful Catholic (Sophia Institute, 2021). We no longer live in a pluralistic society where Catholic, Protestant, Jew and all others are equal before each other and equal before the law. We now live under an established church, what John O’Sullivan describes as an “odd syncretic blend of paganism, sexual polyversity, and scientism.” The establishment of this official church began with the school prayer decisions in the early sixties when the Supreme Court joined as a combatant in the Culture Wars. The new church proceeded through the advent of the pill and its protection by the Supreme Court in the Griswold and Eisenstadt decisions. The new church gathered steam in the Roe v. Wade decision and Lawrence v Texas that constitutionally protected homosexual sodomy. And then the capper, of course, was Obergefell on homosexual marriage.

Consider these new dogmas are now routinely taught to our children in school. They are taught that sex is chosen at birth and that boys can be girls. These are nothing short of religious heresies being imposed on Christian, Jewish, and Muslim children by the New State Church.

Cardinal Wilton Gregory needs to understand that this, and not Catholicism, is Joe Biden’s faith.

I honestly thought that American Catholics would reject this man. I honestly thought they would be uncomfortable having not just a dissenter in the White House but a heretic. I thought they would reject him for the same reasons they rejected that previous heretic, John Kerry. Even “generic” Catholics rejected Kerry. Practicing Catholics rejected Kerry overwhelmingly. It is reported that Biden split the Catholic vote with Trump, but this is very likely not the whole story. Biden probably won the generics but overwhelmingly lost the faithful Catholic vote.

Biden is often compared to John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic elected to the presidency. But I am not aware that Kennedy was a dissenter in matters of the faith, let alone a heretic. He was a sinner, to be sure, just like all of us. But it is my firm belief that when that bullet let fly from the Texas School Book Depository and in the split second before it entered Kennedy’s brain that all those millions of Aves recited for him by Catholic grandmothers reached out from the beatific vision, and he was given a moment of contrition for his sins. In precisely the same way, faithful Catholics must pray for Joe Biden so that at his appointed hour his particular judgment will be, if not a sweet one, at least bittersweet.

In the meantime, every faithful Catholic must oppose this man and his new faith.

[Photo Credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images]