Confessions of a Lefebvrist with Kennedy Hall

Eric Sammons speaks with author Kennedy Hall about what it’s like to attend a SSPX chapel, as well as his thoughts about Archbishop Lefebvre, the 1988 episcopal consecrations, and the current “irregular” status of the Society.
(Note: there were some technical difficulties when recording, and so a few times Kennedy’s audio was skipped briefly. Our apologies for this.)
