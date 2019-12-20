A Tribute to Father Rutler

Editor’s note: Fr. George William Rutler was ordained in the Anglican Church 50 years ago today. All of the friends and followers wishing to mark the occasion with him wouldn’t fit in Yankee Stadium. We offer a small selection here.

I have had the opportunity in my life to meet scores of people with exceptional intellects. They all have at least one thing in common, they are acutely aware of their own brilliance. What makes Father Rutler unique is his application of that intellect to the glory of and service to God not himself. Even more remarkable is that he plies his trade to proclaim the truth of Jesus Christ in a city whose iconoclastic ruling and cultural elites reject, despise and seek to silence the truth.

For the hearty few that remain, he is the true shepherd who commits his wit, wisdom and encyclopedic knowledge to elevate, motivate, educate, entertain, challenge and reassure. Thanks to his writings and the Internet this parish priest has expanded St. Michael the Archangels’ boundaries well beyond Hell’s Kitchen.

The Church is cursed with a dearth of faithful apologists who can capture the ears of a distracted flock so lacking in formation. As one who for most of my life was part of that flock, thank you for having the voice of the Good Shepherd. You have helped me, Karen and my family on our journey home.

— Senator Rick Santorum

From Robert Hugh Benson to Ronald Arbuthnot Knox to George William Rutler?

Doesn’t quite have the rhythm of Tinker-to-Evers-to Chance, does it? And doubtless some will find it a stretch to suggest that Father Rutler, who entered the ministry of the Episcopal Church fifty years ago, is in a line of quasi-apostolic succession with Benson and Knox. After all, the carpers will ask, was Rutler the son of an Anglican bishop, like Benson and Knox? Did Father Rutler write one of Pope Francis’s two favorite novels? Did he translate the entire Vulgate Bible into modern (and scintillating) English?

Well, no, he wasn’t, and he didn’t. But then insofar as I’m aware, neither Father Benson nor Father Knox was a competitive pugilist, a fine painter, or a gifted violinist. So full points to Rutler for those distinctive accomplishments.

Moreover, the closer one looks at these three lives, the more one is struck by the similarities among these men, who left the Anglicanism of their youth to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church and be ordained as Catholic priests.

They were each convinced that Jesus Christ is the answer to the question that is every human life: which is to say, they were all radically converted Christian disciples. Each gave up a lot to follow the call of conscience and embrace Catholicism, and each experienced what Dorothy Day called the “long loneliness” of the convert, especially the celibate convert. Each had literary flair as well as theological sophistication. Each of them (and especially Knox and Rutler) drew legions of disciples, more than a few of whom also found their way into the priesthood. And they all brought the best of the Anglican patrimony to Catholicism, enriching the Church in the process.

So on this anniversary, I should like to say Father Rutler what Henry VIII didn’t say to his first five wives: ad multos gloriosque annos!

— George Weigel

Congratulations to the Pastor of Hell’s Kitchen on the 50th anniversary of his Anglican ordination. Many here will pay just tribute to George Rutler’s wit and good humor, his facility with the English language, his capacious and wide-ranging mind, his powers of polemic and uplift, his gift for friendship, and on and on. But let me just say, as one New Yorker to a great New Yorker: Thank you, Father, for bringing the light of Jesus Christ to Gotham, day in, day out, but especially on our darkest day. Ad multos annos!

— Sohrab Ahmari

No one has contributed more exciting intellectual contributions, in my opinion, during this generation than you. You are a peer of the best and you are an instructor to all.

— Lewis Lehrman

The Church, certainly in the English speaking world, has always had difficulty knowing how to use gifted and intelligent convert clergy. One only has to think of figures like Ronald Knox, Robert Hugh Benson and Richard John Neuhaus. Perhaps the most obvious example is the recently canonized St. John Henry Newman. Fifty years ago, another gifted convert, Fr. George Rutler, began his ministry as a pastor with ordination in the Anglican Church.

After ordination as a Catholic priest, too able and effective for ecclesiastical advancement, he found his true home as a parish priest in, what he always calls, the greatest city in the world. Much is made today of “accompaniment,” despite that word never appearing in the Gospels. Fr. Rutler’s extraordinary ministry as a simple parish priest has rather been of guidance and encouragement.

Through the beauty of the liturgy, including the glorious renovation of two churches in the heart of the city, the patronage of the arts for the glory of God and effective and orthodox preaching, he has nurtured the spiritual lives of countless people, especially the young. A Cardinal once described him to me as a “vocations factory”; happily the enforced relocation of the factory has not destroyed Fr. Rutler’s example and inspiration for young men and women considering their vocations in the Church.

Equally at home ministering both to the great and the good and the simple poor who inhabit the streets of New York City, Father Rutler embodies the quality of a pastor who has the “smell of the sheep” about him, to quote Pope Francis.

After fifty years of service, he has also brought with him all that was best in the Anglican tradition, both the love of language and tradition, and the essential gift of humor. Both a Bellocian and Chestertonian figure, he is, lastly, a priest for priests.

— Fr. Benedict Kiely

If there was any justice in this world, we’d be offering tributes to His Eminence George Cardinal Rutler. But never mind: he wouldn’t have liked the job. It would have required him to leave his beloved New York City, and his beloved New Yorkers.

Besides, the temptation to make him pope would have been well-nigh irresistible. When St. Martin was elected Bishop of Tours, he hid in a barn full of geese, but their squawking gave him away. One can imagine the Sacred College coming to Cardinal Rutler’s old rectory in Hell’s Kitchen and finding him, hidden in plain sight, among the busts of Newman and Dante. (A few of the men who found St. Martin, caked in mud and feathers, declared him too shabby to serve in the prelature—a charge that would never be leveled against Father.)

A whole generation of Catholic priests grew up wanting nothing more than to be the next George William Rutler. I’d wager that, save for the Sovereign Pontiff himself, no priest’s sermons are more widely heard than his. Father Rutler’s parish bulletin is one of the most widely read Catholic magazines in the country.

It’s fitting that the 50th anniversary of Father Rutler’s ordination to the Episcopal priesthood coincides with the 10th anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s apostolic constitution Anglicanorum Coetibus. For four decades before the founding of the Personal Ordinariates, Father preserved the best of the Anglican patrimony within the Catholic Church. Thousands of Anglicans (myself included) entered into full communion with the Vicar of Christ heartened by his example. His very life and ministry assure us that English Christianity finds its fullness in the Church of Rome.

Father Rutler has been compared to Monsignor Knox, Cardinal Newman, and G.K. Chesterton. Most Catholic writers today would be pleased simply to be compared to Father Rutler.

— Michael Warren Davis